Discovery monitorswith Volicon

Discovery Communications has installed the Volicon Observer monitoring system to record and monitor broadcasts for all 18 Discovery feeds in the U.S., allowing it to verify performance with advertising clients and quickly diagnose technical issues. The Observer records the satellite downlinks of each channel as it airs, allowing Discovery to view the same content that its cable headends are receiving.

The Observer system, which has been adopted as a monitoring tool by large station groups such as Raycom, records broadcast transmissions on a 24-hour basis and provides operators with a Web-based interface to easily access as-aired video. Discovery has installed 28 serial digital channels of Observer in its Sterling, Va., technical facility to monitor its various standard-definition networks including Discovery Channel and TLC. It is also using four Observer HD channels to monitor the new HD simulcasts of Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet and The Science Channel.