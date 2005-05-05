Discovery Modifies Web Site

Discovery Communications was getting high marks from the Better Business Bureau's Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) Thursday for modifying its Web site to protect kids' privacy.

CARU said discoverykids.com had a home page link that led kids to a site that allowed them to enter personal information without parental consent, plus an ad for a public service campaign that eventually led children to a page on another site with "material inappropriate to children," according to CARU.

Discovery has removed the link to the site and the ad, says CARU, which praised its immediate action.

CARU is a self-regulatory body with no enforcement authority, though it can refer issues to the Federal Trade Commission.

