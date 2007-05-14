Discovery Mobile Launches 14 New Original Series

Discovery Mobile is debuting 14 new made for mobile series beginning this month and continuing through the fall. As part of Discovery’s PlanetGreen initiative, four of the new series will focus on environmental friendly lifestyles and technologies.

“Discovery occupies a wholly unique and valuable space in the mobile content landscape,” said Clint Stinchcomb, executive vice president and general manger of Discovery Emerging Networks. “As the number-one producer of nonfiction entertainment with broad and flexible programming rights, we can provide consumers and distributors with original, compelling series unique to the platform.”

The new “green” series will include Green Gadgets, GreenSpace, Go Green and Living Tomorrow, and will feature new “green” technologies and explain what viewers can do to help save the planet.

In addition to the “green” series, ten other series have been green lit, including What Are The Odds, which will examine probability, chance, and randomness in our everyday lives, Strange Science, which will take a look at some of the weirder topics in science today and Hidden Garages, which will take viewers into Mercedes-Benz’s private garages, showcasing some of the more important and historical cars in the collection.

The other series green lit by Discovery are Earth Grooves, TLC’s Life Essentials, Animal Crackers, Twist The Throttle, Exit Here, Jaws & Claws and Top Marques.

The original series will complement Discovery Mobile’s current library, which features short form content from the Discovery networks, including Deadliest Catch and Planet Earth.