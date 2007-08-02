Discovery Making Full Episodes Available Online

Expanding their broadband content offerings, Discovery Communications will be making ad-supported full length episodes of select shows available online.

The first to be featured will be the season premiere of Animal Planet show Meerkat Manor, which will be available for viewing online August 3rd, a full week before it makes its debut on the network.

Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs and TLC’s LA Ink will have full length episodes available online the day after they air on their respective networks.

The featured episodes will also be available on Discovery on Demand, Discovery Communications’ VOD service.

“We have had success in developing a VOD service that builds buzz, awareness and ratings for our networks and drives business for our distributors. The addition of full-length online episodes represents a natural extension of our VOD strategy,” said Bruce Campbell, president, Digital Media and Business Development, Discovery Communications in a statement announcing the initiative. “With this complementary platform we can grow value for our brands and increase network viewership, while broadening our consumer touchpoints beyond the TV screen.”