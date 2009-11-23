Discovery Launching Major Science Initiative

Discovery Communications is launching a major, multi-year science intuitive supporting President Obama's Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) campaign.

The Science Channel and Discovery Education will be the two businesses most closely involved with the campaign, dubbed "Be The Future." Science Channel will launch a commercial free science programming block on Monday-Saturday afternoons in 2010, geared towards middle-schoolers.

In addition, Discovery is developing "Be The Future" PSAs, featuring Discovery Networks talent. The Mythbusters, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, will star in the first PSA in 2010.

DirecTV is moving Science Channel from the Choice Plus package to the more widely distributed Total Choice service, increasing the channel's subscriber base.

Certain science-centric editions of Discovery's Curiosity series will be tagged with the "Be The Future" branding.

Discovery Education is developing a pair of programs, STEM Connect and the Siemens STEM Academy. STEM Connect is designed to help students connect science and technology to the real world through multimedia content and hands-on activities.

The Siemens STEM Academy is designed to assist teachers in helping foster student interest and achievement in STEM. The program will feature webinars and best practices on how to take advantage of STEM.

"The exploration of science, technology and the natural world is central to the mission and DNA of Discovery Communications and we are incredibly proud to put the full muscle of our content and resources behind this critical White House initiative," said John S. Hendricks, founder and chairman of Discovery Communications. "Through ‘Be the Future' we will spark the innate curiosity in school-aged viewers and people of all ages, help drive interest and leadership in science-related careers and inspire a lifelong interest in how science shapes our everyday lives."