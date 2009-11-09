Discovery Launches Science and Tech News Website

Discovery Communications is expanding its science and technology news coverage online with the launch of a new website, DiscoveryNews.com. The site will break out the science news sections that currently reside on Discovery.com.

Discovery.com has long had a strong science news presence, but upstarts like Scienceblogs.com (owned by Seed Magazine) and Discover Magazine's recently revamped website have grown exponentially and taken market share in the science news space.

The new site will feature dedicated sections on tech, space, earth, archaeology, human, history and dinosaurs, as well as weekly in depth features on various topics. It will also feature contributions from HowStuffWorks.com, which Discovery acquired in 2007 for $250 million.

"From breaking the news of the recovery of Steve Fossett's plane to today's exclusive feature on the discovery of Persian King Cambyses II's Army, lost for over two thousand years, Discovery News has earned a reputation for journalistic excellence with its compelling and in-depth coverage in subjects core to Discovery's brands," said Kelly Day, executive VP of digital media and commerce, Discovery Communications. "At a time when other news organizations are cutting back coverage in areas such as science and technology, the new Discovery News underscores the company's longstanding commitment to science and fills a growing void with a trusted and captivating source of news."

CNN made waves in December 2008 when it said it was shuttering its science and technology unit, though it was hardly the only news outlet to cut back on science coverage.

Discovery is also launching a dedicated iPhone and iPod Touch application for $0.99, which will feature multimedia content from the new site.