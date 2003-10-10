Discovery, Kraft Foods Ink Ad Deal
Discovery Networks U.S. has signed Kraft Foods North America Inc. up for a new yearlong, cross-platform ad deal.
Kraft's efforts will include advertising across outlets including Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel, Animal Planet, BBC America and Discovery Kids' block on NBC Saturday mornings.
Kraft products will also be worked into a new Discovery Channel lifestyle show, Rally Round the House
