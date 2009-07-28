Discovery Inks Deal With China's Largest Search Engine

Discovery Communications is expanding its presence in China, forming a partnership with the nation's largest search engine Baidu.

The two companies will create a standalone non-fiction website at Discovery.Baidu.com, presenting content about space, the natural sciences, engineering, history and culture, among other topics.

The site will be ad supported, with Discovery and Baidu sharing sales responsibilities and splitting the revenue.

In addition to building a new revenue stream, Discovery is also hoping to expand the company's brand in the country of one billion-plus people. Discovery has been programming in China on local networks since 1998, featuring content from across its stable of networks. Additionally, Discovery Channel is available in hotels and foreign compounds, but as of yet not to the general population.

Baidu dominates the Chinese search marketplace, handling over 73.2% of that nation's searches.

"The launch of discovery.baidu.com represents an important step in building stronger brand awareness and consumer loyalty for Discovery in the key Chinese market," said Greg Ricca, president and CEO of Discovery Networks International. "This deal with Baidu furthers Discovery's strategy of increasing reach and distribution in key markets around the world while further leveraging the global appeal and long shelf life of our content categories with an innovative new partnership."