Discovery, Inc. Networks Offer ‘Man Vs. Bear’ Marathons

Discovery, Inc. networks feature Man Vs. Bear marathons beginning Dec. 21 and continuing into the new year. Man Vs. Bear is a competition series pitting grizzly bears against humans. The show premiered on Discovery Dec. 4.

Discovery offers Man Vs. Bear Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. until noon, then all day Christmas, and more episodes on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29.

Animal Planet shows Man Vs. Bear Dec. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m., then Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Science Channel shows the series Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. until noon, then Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

New Man Vs. Bear episodes are on Discovery beginning Jan. 1.

Bart, Honey Bump and Tank are grizzlies that take on human competitors at their Utah sanctuary in tests of strength, speed and stamina. Games include tug of war and log rolling.

Man Vs. Bear is produced by Kinetic Content. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Vincent Cariati, Steve Kaufman, Paul Lima and Karrie Wolfe executive produce, while Joseph Boyle and Bill Howard do so for Discovery Channel.