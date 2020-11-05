Discovery Is in Dispute With T-Mobile Over TVision

Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that it is currently in a dispute over how Discovery’s channels are being offered on T-Mobile’s new TVision pay-TV service.

Sources familiar with the situation said ViacomCBS has similar concerns.

Four of Discovery’s most popular networks--Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV and TLC--are being offered as part of a $10 a month Vibe skinny bundle, but are not included on higher priced packages with more channels. T-Mobile unveiled its revamped T-Vision last month.

Speaking on Discovery’s earnings call with analysts Thursday, Zaslav said T-Mobile was violating its distribution agreements with Discovery.

“We were very surprised with how T-Mobile decided that they were going to bundle our networks, particularly because we have a clear agreement where our networks are required to be carried on all their basic tiers OTT offerings,” Zaslav said.

Related; T-Mobile’s TVision: It’s the Video Multitool that Wireless Rivals AT&T and Verizon Lack (Review)

“So let’s just characterize it this way: We’re in active discussion with them to quickly resolve that issue. We don’t believe they have the right to do what they’re doing right now. And they know. It’s very clear to them and they’re focused on it,” he said.

For ViacomCBS, its BET and MTV channels are part of TVision's Vibe tier. But the company's other networks, including the CBS Broadcast Network, is not.

In response to what Zaslav said, a T-Mobile spokesman provided a statement.

“TVision is off to a great start! The Un-carrier has always been about listening to customers and solving their pain points, and that’s what we’re doing with TVision. And clearly, the TV business has a lot of pain points to solve! We also want to be a great partner to media companies. We are of course complying with our content agreements, and we are absolutely open to evolving our services to make them even better for consumers. We are just getting started,” the statement said.

ViacomCBS declined to comment.

The dispute with T-Mobile comes as Discovery is getting closer to announcing details of its own direct-to-consumer streaming package that will include all of the Discovery brands.

Zaslav has said Discovery is looking to work with partners to distribute what is likely to be called Discovery Plus, so it would probably want to resolve its dispute with T-Mobile quickly.

B+C has reached out to T-Mobile for comment.