Discovery Host’s Empire State Jump Foiled

Security grabbed the host of Discovery Channels’ Stunt Junkies as he tried to parachute off the Empire State Building.

J. Ray Corliss IV, whose show focuses on extreme sports, was attempting a "base jump" from the 86th floor observation deck of the Manhattan skyscraper.



He entered the building in a a rubber mask and a foam fat suit to diguise his parachute and video gear. Building staff had been tipped to the stunt and a guard grabbed Corliss’ leg as he climbed over a security fence before he could jump.

Discovery was preparing a response at press time, but a source said the company had no knowledge of the stunt--it usually has to seek permits for stunt junkies--and was "very, very upset. It's very serious," the source said.

One reason Discovery may not have known about it is that Corliss is currently on vacation

.