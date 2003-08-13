Discovery Home says yes, Deere
Discovery Networks digi-net Discovery Home & Leisure is partnering with
Deere & Co.’s John Deere on a new lifestyle series, Backyard Brigade,
where homeowners dream up and create their new backyard designs.
John Deere products will be integrated into the show, and Backyard
Brigade will be promoted in John Deere retail outlets.
The deal, which runs through 2004, also includes John Deere advertising on
other Discovery Networks U.S. channels, including The Science Channel, Discovery
Channel and Discovery Times Channel.
Earlier this week, The Learning Channel engineered a similar cross-platform
deal with The Home Depot Inc. for hit redecorating shows Trading Spaces
and While You Were Out.
