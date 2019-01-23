Discovery Hires Saxena as DTC Chief Technology Officer

Discovery said it hired Amazon executive Avi Saxena as chief technology for its direct-to-consumer business.

Saxena had been VP of technology for Amazon Marketplace. He’s report to Peter Faricy, who joined Discovery as CEO of the global direct-to-consumer business in August and was Saxena’s boss at the digital retailer.

In his new job, Saxena will lead Discovery’s new office in the Seattle area and oversee technology systems and global platforms for Discovery’s direct-to consumer products in the U.S., such as MotorTrend, the Eurosport Player and GolfTV.

“Having worked closely with Avi at Amazon, I know his track record for creating best-in-business technology systems,” said Faricy. “As Discovery dives deeper into the Direct-to-Consumer space to deliver our superfan viewers more of the content they want, it makes perfect sense to create this new, DTC technology hub in Seattle. Discovery is embarking on so many exciting initiatives-–from food and home to cars, golf and live sports. We look forward to opening these opportunities to the incredible pool of talent in Seattle as we add to Discovery’s existing global tech team.”

Before Amazon, Saxena worked at Microsoft and several internet startups involved in content delivery.

“Discovery is one of the most dynamic companies in media right now, doubling its commitment to the Direct-to-Consumer space by building out this new, entrepreneurial team here in Seattle to augment the current global organization,” said Saxena. “I am thrilled to help move the company forward, expand the platforms for fans to enjoy these much-loved brands, and create exciting new products that consumers cannot live without.”