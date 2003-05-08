Discovery Health weighs in
Discovery Health Channel is launching two new original reality shows that focus on
sliming down.
Buff Brides, which tracks 20 brides-to-be as they try to slim down over
four months, debuts in October.
Discovery Health's Body Challenge 3 tasks three men and three women to
slim down and get healthy over 16 weeks. It debuts in January.
