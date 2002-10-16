Discovery Health, NGC join Nielsen list
Two cable networks recently joined the ranks of Nielsen Media Research-rated
channels, although their early marks are slight.
Discovery Health Channel posted a 0.2 prime time average for the week of Oct.
7 through 13, up from a 0.1 the week before, according to a Turner Entertainment
Research analysis of Nielsen data.
National Geographic Channel recorded a 0.2 in prime time last week, matching
its rating the week before.
The networks have likely been waiting for ratings to grow as they make
distribution strides. Discovery Health's distribution stands close to 40 million
subscribers, while NGC reaches 35 million.
When early numbers look good, some networks, like SoapNet and Lifetime Movie
Network, move quickly to publish ratings, even if their distribution levels are
tiny.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.