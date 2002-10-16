Discovery Health, NGC join Nielsen list

Two cable networks recently joined the ranks of Nielsen Media Research-rated

channels, although their early marks are slight.

Discovery Health Channel posted a 0.2 prime time average for the week of Oct.

7 through 13, up from a 0.1 the week before, according to a Turner Entertainment

Research analysis of Nielsen data.

National Geographic Channel recorded a 0.2 in prime time last week, matching

its rating the week before.

The networks have likely been waiting for ratings to grow as they make

distribution strides. Discovery Health's distribution stands close to 40 million

subscribers, while NGC reaches 35 million.

When early numbers look good, some networks, like SoapNet and Lifetime Movie

Network, move quickly to publish ratings, even if their distribution levels are

tiny.