Discovery Heads To 'Wreckreation Nation'

Discovery Channel is ordering a new series, Wreckreation Nation. Much like long-running Discovery hit Dirty Jobs, the new series will follow a host as he travels the U.S. seeking out weird and dangerous things to try. Instead of jobs, Wreckreation Nation will take a look at what some people do in their free time. Everything from cowboy action shooting to alligator wrestling will be covered in the show.

Comedian Dave Nordal (NBC’s Last Comic Standing) has been tapped to host the series, which will premiere on Discovery in January 2009.

While Discovery already has a number of segments filmed for its 13 episode order, it is recruiting for more new and strange traditions for Nordal to try on its website.