Discovery HD Theater slates three

Discovery Networks U.S.' high-definition service, Discovery HD Theater, will debut in

June the first of three new HD programs.

Wild Nights: Under Water, airing June 24, is the first in a three-part

series and will show illuminated nighttime underwater activity in Australia's

Great Barrier Reef.

The other upcoming Wild Night specials will be Wild Nights: A Night

in the Savannah and Wild Nights: A Night in the Jungle.

Other HD programming for June includes A Brief History of Time, a

two-hour documentary based on the book of the same title; and the HD debuts of

James: Brother of Jesus June 9; and Conquistadors: Empire of the Sun

June 16.