Discovery HD Theater slates three

Discovery Networks U.S.' high-definition service, Discovery HD Theater, will debut in
June the first of three new HD programs.

Wild Nights: Under Water, airing June 24, is the first in a three-part
series and will show illuminated nighttime underwater activity in Australia's
Great Barrier Reef.

The other upcoming Wild Night specials will be Wild Nights: A Night
in the Savannah and Wild Nights: A Night in the Jungle.

Other HD programming for June includes A Brief History of Time, a
two-hour documentary based on the book of the same title; and the HD debuts of
James: Brother of Jesus June 9; and Conquistadors: Empire of the Sun
June 16.