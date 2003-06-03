Discovery HD Theater slates three
Discovery Networks U.S.' high-definition service, Discovery HD Theater, will debut in
June the first of three new HD programs.
Wild Nights: Under Water, airing June 24, is the first in a three-part
series and will show illuminated nighttime underwater activity in Australia's
Great Barrier Reef.
The other upcoming Wild Night specials will be Wild Nights: A Night
in the Savannah and Wild Nights: A Night in the Jungle.
Other HD programming for June includes A Brief History of Time, a
two-hour documentary based on the book of the same title; and the HD debuts of
James: Brother of Jesus June 9; and Conquistadors: Empire of the Sun
June 16.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.