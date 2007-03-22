Discovery HD Theater Signs Carriage Deal With Cablevision

Discovery Communications and Cablevision have made an agreement that will bring Discovery HD Theater to Cablevision customers. The deal with Cablevision means that Discovery HD Theater is now carried on all the major television distributors.

The launch comes just days before Discovery premieres their ambitious miniseries, Planet Earth, which took more than five years to shoot, all using HD technology.

“We are delighted to bring this unrivaled viewing experience to Cablevision subscribers with the launch of Discovery HD Theater today and in time for our groundbreaking Planet Earth series,” said Clint Stinchcomb, executive VP and general manager, Discovery Emerging Networks Group, in a statement.

Discovery HD Theater has more than 1,300 hours of HD programming, including Planet Earth and Discovery Atlas HD. Cablevision is the country’s fifth-largest operator, and has 3 million subscribers.