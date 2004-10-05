Discovery Going to Scarborough Fare

Discovery Communications Inc. is looking to get a better handle on the efficiency of its advertising.

The cable programmer has signed a "multiproduct" deal with Abitron for Scarborough national and local consumer research in 75 markets, including custom Hispanic research in 10 markets.

Scarborough, a co-venture between Arbitron and Nielsen parent VNU, gives clients information, including lifestyle and shopping data, to help show advertisers how their ads will translate into dollars at the cash register.

Other cable clients include Arts & Entertainment, Fox Sports, MTV, NBC Cable Nets, and The Weather Channel.