Discovery Goes Undergound

The Discovery Channel is going underground to market its cable offerings.

The company has reportedly installed a series of backlit billboards in the Washington Metro subway system (between Metro Center and Judiciary Square on the Red Line, for those familiar with the system). When viewed from the windows of passing trains, they become a 15-second commercial (the same principal as a movie "flip" book).

Environmental marketing is becoming more popular with TV programmers, with ads on everything from hubcaps to watercoolers.