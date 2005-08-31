Discovery Goes HD in Germany and Austria

Discovery Networks International will launch its first international 24-hour HD network this November in Germany and Austria. The Discovery Communications-owned channel will be offered exclusively by German pay-TV operator Premiere in both countries. The new network will offer programs from Discovery’s HD library and new local programming from HD producers.

Discovery launched its U.S. high definition channel, Discovery HD Theater, in 2002. The company’s first international foray into HD was a Discovery-branded programming block on Sky HD in South Korea, a partnership with Korea Digital Broadcasting.

Discovery Networks International programs global and regional content through 90 distribution feeds to some 160 countries in Europe, Asia, Latina America, Africa and the Middle East.