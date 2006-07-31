Discovery: Go Ask Ted Koppel

Discovery Communications has launched a broadband Q&A application with veteran newsman Ted Koppel, who is partnering with the company on a series of TV news specials. "Ask Ted Koppel," available on Discovery's broadband channel, Discovery Channel Beyond, will allow viewers to e-mail questions for Koppel to answer in short video clips.

The feature is part of the company's Discovery News Webcast, a news service focused on science, nature, health, travel, the environment and other current events. The service updates daily and culls video from both in-house and outside sources, including Associated Press Television News.



With producing partner Tom Bettag, Koppel is making six to seven major specials per year for the Discovery Channel, as well as programs for other Discovery Networks’ programming, in a series called Koppel on Discovery.