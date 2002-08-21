Discovery to go ad-free on 9/11

With the first anniversary of Sept. 11 looming, Discovery Networks has decided to forgo all commercials that day.

Discovery is the first major cable-programming group to make that decision and it includes the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Travel Channel,

Discovery Health, BBC America and the Discovery diginets.

Fox News Channel will also be ad-free, while some other cable networks are scaling back their commercial time.

Discovery execs have been debating the issue, and, as the day grew closer, decided to eliminate commercials.

"We hope that our programming will provide viewers with solace and

understanding and feel that advertising would be unsuitable during this time,"

said Discovery Networks President Billy Campbell.

Across broadcast and cable channels, a number of advertisers are shying away

from advertising at all on Sept. 11.

Discovery made another change to its 9/11 plans: Most of its 9/11-related

programming will air on that day, rather than in the 10 days before, as

previously planned.