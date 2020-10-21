Discovery Gives 'Street Outlaws' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 18.

On the strength of just under 273 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Discovery’s Street Outlaws is No. 1. The series about street racing sets a competitive tone for our ranking, continued by promos for game show Supermarket Sweep (ABC) in second place, the 2020 CMT Music Awards (CMT) in third and The Voice (NBC) in fourth.

Disney Channel closes out the list with a general network promo celebrating Disney princesses. Notably, the Disney spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (117) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Street Outlaws, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 272,980,009

Completion Rate: 98.53

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,816,278

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Supermarket Sweep, ABC

Impressions: 266,175,603

Completion Rate: 98.63

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,302,881

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,634,228

3) 2020 CMT Music Awards, Country Music Television (CMT)

Impressions: 261,917,128

Completion Rate: 96.60

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 21%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,703,600

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $136,409

4) The Voice, NBC

Impressions: 254,413,022

Completion Rate: 88.53

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,581,424

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $640,433

5) My Favorite Princess Story, Disney Channel

Impressions: 236,254,180

Completion Rate: 97.90

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,890,114

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).