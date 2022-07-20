Discovery Gives Shark Week TV’s Biggest Promo Push

(Image credit: Shark Week)

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through July 17.

Discovery’s Shark Week (July 24-31) is No. 1. The previous chart-topper, ABC’s new game show The Final Straw -- executive produced by Peyton Manning and hosted by Janelle James -- drops to second place.

The rest of the chart is dominated by cable networks, with Hallmark Channel giving some love to original romantic movie Campfire Christmas (part of its Christmas in July programming block) in third place, Food Network cooking up excitement for new series BBQ USA in fourth, and TNT hyping the final season of original crime drama Animal Kingdom in fifth.

Notably, Shark Week scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (115), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Shark Week, Discovery

Impressions: 343,139,276

Interruption Rate: 1.17%

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,168,917

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $735,202

2) The Final Straw, ABC

Impressions: 221,034,662

Interruption Rate: 1.13%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,151,766

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $415,707

3) Campfire Christmas, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 203,159,192

Interruption Rate: 3.99%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,038,691

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $236,368

4) BBQ USA, Food Network

Impressions: 187,699,669

Interruption Rate: 1.87%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $671,080

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $221,176

5) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 182,874,544

Interruption Rate: 2.10%

Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $505,320

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $491,155

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■