Discovery to Give Away 'Better' Home

Discovery Communications Inc. has struck yet another cross-promotional corporate partnership, this one for its Discovery Home Channel.

The network will team with Home Depot and Better Homes and Gardens magazine to build the ideal American house, based on the preferences of 60,000 of the magazine’s readers who responded to a biannual home improvement survey and contest.

In 2005, Discovery Home will air a 10-part series chronicling the building of the suburban Atlanta home, which will be given away through a sweepstakes.

Beginning this January, each month a randomly chosen semi-finalist will be given a key, sponsors’ products and a $500 Home Depot gift card. On Oct. 18, the finalists will get to see whose key opens the door to their new home.

All 1,700 Home Depot stores will host clinics to coincide with features in the magazine during various steps of the building process. The first, “You Can Have Fun with Color and Faux,” will be offered Sunday mornings in February.

Various Home Depot vendors will also be integrated into the home’s construction and furbishing and will be featured in in-magazine, store and online promotion.

Better Homes and Gardens will also feature a six-part editorial series in the February, May, June, Sept., Oct. and Nov. issues of the magazine and will track the house’s progress on its web site, BHG.com.