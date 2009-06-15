Discovery, Gaiam Forge Licensing Deal

Discovery Communications and distributor Gaiam, Inc. reached an agreement Monday that will make Gaiam the exclusive home video distributor of programming from Discovery networks. Per the terms of the deal, Gaiam will release DVD and Blu-ray complete seasons of series such as TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, and The Little Couple, and Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs, among other titles from the Discovery family of networks.

"By consolidating our distribution, we will be able to work more effectively with key video, mass and specialty retail accounts," said Kelly Day, chief operating officer for Discovery commerce and digital media, in a statement. "We are also able to reach beyond traditional video and mass retail outlets with Gaiam and their well-established direct-to-consumer division."

Gaiam will release programming from Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, ID: Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, HD Theater, and Military Channel. DVDs will be available at media retail outlets and other specialty chains starting in the fall.