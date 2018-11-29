Discovery Further Expands Streaming Reach With Sling TV Deal

Discovery Inc. continued its campaign to expand its presence in the streaming ecosystem, with several of its channels debuting on Sling TV Wednesday.

The Sling Orange platform will now include Investigation Discovery and MotorTrend (formerly Velocity), while Sling Blue now features Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and TLC. Pricing for both platforms remains at $25 a month individually, $40 a month combined.

American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Science Channel, Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia can be added through various $5-a-month Sling TV add-ons.

"With the addition of some Discovery channels in our base service and others in our genre-based add-on Extras, we continue to deliver on our consumer promise of providing the most choice and flexibility in programming options,” Warren Schlichting, president of Sling TV, said in a statement.

In September, Discovery inked a partnership agreement with Hulu to bring live and on-demand content from five of its networks to Hulu’s streaming video services.

And earlier this month, Discovery announced that Discovery Channel’s Misfit Garage, TLC’s Kate Plus 8, Animal Planet’s River Monsters and ID’s Dates From Hell will be among the shows now featured on ad-supported VOD platform Pluto TV.

Last week, Discovery also announced the debut of multiscreen apps for HGTV, Food Network and other Scripps networks acquired amid its $14.6 billion acquisition.

"Discovery's commitment to viewers across the globe is to share our brands across every screen, service and device. This partnership with Sling TV is another positive step towards ensuring our brands are reaching our fans no matter where they are watching,” said Eric Phillips, president of affiliate distribution at Discovery.