Discovery Does Its Homework

Discovery Communications has launched Cosmeo, an online homework help service capitalizing on broadband video. The site targets kids in grades K through 12 with educational video clips that can be sorted by grade level or curriculum.

Cosmeo, which follows Discovery’s in-classroom online video service, Unitedstreaming, features 30,000 video clips, 15,000 interactive quizzes and 200 games. The non-ad-supported site also has a search function that can sort information by subject, grade level and keyword; a digital encyclopedia; a mathematical equation solver; and 20,000 high-resolution digital pictures students can use for projects.

Cosmeo is currently available for a free 30-day trial period, after which point it is going for an introductory rate of $9.95 per month, or $99 per year. Later, the subscription price is expected to go up to $12.95 per month, or $129 per year.

Kid-targeted cable networks including Nick and Disney have launched broadband sites in the past year but have focused on entertainment programming, rather than education.