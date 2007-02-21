Discovery Does Deal With Bernstein
By Anne Becker
Discovery signed a deal with outdoor expert Josh Bernstein. The published author will host and produce specials exclusive to the Discovery Channel on various environmental issues. He joins the network in April.
Bernstein has worked in the wilderness field for some 20 years. Since 1997, he has been president/CEO of survival school BOSS (the Boulder Outdoor Survival School).
Discovery has seen a positive ratings turnaround over the past year or so by going back to its roots as a programmer of science and nature content.
