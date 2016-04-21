Discovery Digital Networks Adds Brown

Discovery Digital Networks has added former Huffington Post video guru Nathan Brown as its new senior VP of development and operations, giving the web-native division of Discovery Communications a seasoned veteran in digital operations.

Brown will be charged with guiding the company’s business strategy and audience growth, as well as leading the company’s operations.

Related: Discovery Adds More Marketing Services

“Nathan is a strong, innovative executive with an intimate knowledge of digital audiences and a proven track record of growing digital businesses,” said Suzanne Kolb, executive VP and general manager of Discovery Digital Networks. “I am thrilled to welcome Nathan to the team and look forward to even greater future successes for Seeker and SourceFed.”

Prior to joining Discovery, Brown served as senior VP and general manager of video at The Huffington Post, where he oversaw global video, TV and film. Before that he was general manager of video and TV at Complex Media.

Related: CFO Warren Leaving Discovery at Year End

“Today’s media landscape is more dynamic than ever, and Discovery is innovating and embracing new platforms and audiences at every turn,” Brown said. “I look forward to working with Suzanne and my new colleagues to advance Discovery Digital Networks’ business and brands.”