CFO Warren Leaving Discovery at Year End

Discovery Communications said that chief financial officer Andrew Warren decided to leave the company, but will remain through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Warren joined Discovery in 2012. A search firm, Howard Fischer Associates is being engaged to lead the search of both internal and external candidates to replace Warren.

“I am enormously grateful to [Discovery CEO David Zaslav] and the company for the opportunities I have had since joining in 2012 and am proud of what we accomplished,” added Warren. “Discovery has a remarkable management team, unparalleled assetsand the unquestionable ability to win through its unique global content position and strategy. I plan to remain a long-term shareholder. My decision to leave at the end of 2016 was a difficult and personal one, yet I look forward to my next career opportunity.”

Related: Zaslav Chews Fat on Skinny Bundles

During his tenure at Discovery, Warren led the financing and financial integration of the $1.7 billion acquisition of SBS Nordic and the purchase of Eurosport.

“Discovery is a better company because of Andy Warren and I cannot say enough about his commitment and collaboration over the past many years,” Zaslav, “Andy has brought a focus on capital allocation and our balance sheet that has helped drive strong organic and free cash flow growth.”

Related: Discovery Launching Six New Channels With beIN