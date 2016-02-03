Discovery Launching Six New Channels With beIN

Discovery Communications plans to launch six new channels on the beIN pay TV platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Five of the channels will be exclusive within the region to beIN, which launched its MENA service in November.

The exclusive channels will be Discovery Kids HD, Dlife HD, DMAX HD, DTX HD and a new HD version of Fatabeat. Animal Planet HD will also join the beIN lineup.

“Partnering with Discovery Communications further strengthens our position as the number one family entertainment platform in the region.,” said Yousef Al-Obaidly, deputy CEO of beIN Media Group. “Discovery’s channels offer unique content, packaged exceptionally well for the most discerning global audiences. We look forward to working closely with Discovery to bring great new content to MENA.”

Some of the new channels include content that has not been available in the region before.

“In partnership with beIN, we are providing a stronger offer to our viewers and commercial partners, and we look forward to working alongside beIN to increase the reach of our content in the Middle East and Africa,” said JB Perrette, president of Discovery Networks Intenational.