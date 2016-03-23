Discovery Adds More Marketing Services

Discovery Communications said it was offering advertisers a variety of marketing services under the One Discovery banner.

Media companies are increasingly branching into the marketing services area, looking to provide advertisers with additional value through creative services like branded content creation and data technology.

NBCUniversal, Turner Broadcasting and Viacom are among the programmers recently announcing or upgrading their marketing services offerings.

Discovery said One Discovery services include:

Discovery Engage: A data management and analytics platform for targeting, optimization and measurement beyond age and gender to deliver greater effectiveness and impact for client's ads. Discovery Engage leverages the company's access to set-top-box data, providing advertisers with a true return on investment measurement.



Discovery Digital: Discovery's TV Everywhere platform, Discovery GO, which enables clients to integrate their ads into Discovery long-form quality content and be seen anytime, anywhere, on any device by over 180 million people in the U.S by July of this year. Discovery GO delivers incremental, younger viewers with nearly 50% of streams coming from 18-34 year olds.



Discovery Web-Native Networks: With more than 200 million video views each month, Discovery's web-native networks, led by Seeker and SourceFed Studios enable advertisers to reach millennial audiences who are interested in science, technology, history, adventure and world events.



Discovery VR: Discovery VR creates fully immersive virtual reality experiences that put client's brands in the center of the action. With more than 50 experiences already available and new content added weekly, the Discovery VR team is working with top production and distribution partners, and talent, to supply advertisers with native solutions.



Discovery Brand Studios: An in-house production team to develop and produce branded entertainment for clients across all screens, spanning linear, digital and virtual reality. Since Discovery owns its content, Discovery Brand Studios has the flexibility to produce highly engaging original content that integrates advertisers in unique ways that go beyond the traditional 30-second TV ad.

"Above all else, clients want media partners that will help them grow their businesses effectively and efficiently," said Paul Guyardo, chief commercial officer, Discovery Communications. "One Discovery will do just that with powerful marketing tools that can be easily customized and combined in a way that only we can deliver."