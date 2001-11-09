Discovery cuts jobs, restructures

Discovery Communications will reportedly cut about 50 positions and

restructure portions of the company, primarily in consumer products and

corporate operations.

The Washington Post reports

Discovery's video-archive and photo-services staffs will be combined into a

content-management group, a move that will result in several layoffs.

The company will also scale back on trade shows, resulting in job cuts in the events and exhibits division.

Discovery will also reduce its overall number of

consumer products.

Of $1.7 billion in revenue last year, $250 million came from consumer

products.

The privately held company, which employs about 4,300 workers, does not

anticipate additional layoffs.