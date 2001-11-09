Discovery cuts jobs, restructures
Discovery Communications will reportedly cut about 50 positions and
restructure portions of the company, primarily in consumer products and
corporate operations.
The Washington Post reports
Discovery's video-archive and photo-services staffs will be combined into a
content-management group, a move that will result in several layoffs.
The company will also scale back on trade shows, resulting in job cuts in the events and exhibits division.
Discovery will also reduce its overall number of
consumer products.
Of $1.7 billion in revenue last year, $250 million came from consumer
products.
The privately held company, which employs about 4,300 workers, does not
anticipate additional layoffs.
