Discovery Confirms It Will Join Comcast OnDemand Online Trial

Confirming news reported yesterday by B&C, Discovery Communications announced Thursday that it is joining Comcast's OnDemand Online trial, with content to be made available this week.

For the first time, Discovery will release a selection of full-length

episodes of its shows, including Man Vs. Wild and the world premiere of

Swords the day after the shows air on TV. Past episodes of Storm

Chasers will also be available a week after airing.

Discovery has been more explicit than rivals about the precise nature of the

content it is willing to release and its ideas for how that product ought to be

windowed. CBS, for instance, has not said which shows might be available to the

trial that can't already be accessed through its own TV.com interface.

According to a company statement, Discovery Channel is the 24th network to join the trial. Other participants are: HBO, CBS, TNT, TBS, Starz, Cinemax,

A&E, AMC, BBC America, DIY Network, Fine Living Network, Food Network,

Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, IFC, MGM Impact, Sundance, WE tv, E!, The Style

Network, G4 and Fearnet.

Comcast's trial is aimed at providing Web users with the ability to

watch content online as long as they "authenticate" themselves as cable subscribers. The trial began

in July with 5,000 households across the U.S. The company hopes the trial will

allow for viewers to download content for mobile use.