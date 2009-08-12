Discovery Communications Joins Comcast OnDemand Online Trial

Discovery Communications is the latest company

joining Comcast's OnDemand Online Trial, according to two executives

familiar with talks.

Details of the move are unclear at this stage, but

the move is a significant one since non-fiction programming giant Discovery has largely

stayed out of the long-form video world, preferring to feed viewer

interest with shorter clips.

Discovery has been somewhat slow to the table. The company's main

concern in making its material widely available online has been the

risk of cannibalizing its existing business (which includes

syndication) and upsetting the cable operators that provide its bread

and butter.

Discovery has historically been close knit with the cable

MSOs. Speaking at the National Association of Broadcasters convention

in April, Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav said: "We're

waiting to see if an economic model develops."

A Discovery spokeswoman declined to comment. A Comcast spokeswoman did not respond immediately for comment.

Separately,

Zaslav is yet to make a pact with Hulu, the NBC Universal-News

Corp.-Disney joint venture, which is also working to make TV content

widely available online with advertiser support. Hulu grew out of a

syndicated video venture within NBCU named NBBC, or the National

Broadband Company, which Zaslav helped launch in 2007 as NBCU's

president of cable.

In July, CBS became the first broadcast

network to join the Comcast trial service, which requires users to

authenticate themselves as paying cable subscribers. Time Warner's HBO

and Starz Entertainment are partners in the trial. Other networks

involved include Time Warner's TNT and TBS along with Rainbow Media,

Scripps Networks, A&E Television Networks and BBC America.

Comcast

expects to launch On Demand Online nationwide in the fourth quarter of

2009, if trials are successful. Viewers in Comcast's footprint will be

able to access the material via Comcast.net or Fancast.