Discovery Channel’s Planet Earth Coming Back for More

Discovery Channel will air encore presentations of hit documentary Planet Earth in November, using the miniseries as a lead-in for new series Fearless Planet.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 11, and continuing for six weeks, the network will air two episodes of Planet Earth at 8 p.m. and debut a new episode of Fearless Planet at 10 p.m.

Planet Earth will kick off with “Pole to Pole” and “Jungles” Nov. 11, with the premiere of Fearless Planet exploring Alaska. Future episodes of the series will explore the Sahara, the Great Barrier Reef and the Grand Canyon.