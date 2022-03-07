Discovery CEO David Zaslav Gets a $4.4 Million Bonus

Discovery CEO David Zaslav was given a $4.4 million bonus by the company’s board of directors, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zaslav, one of the highest paid executives in America, received $37.7 million in total compensation for 2020 , down 18% from his pay in 2019.

According to the filing, the one-time bonus was granted in recognition of Zaslav’s leadership through the pandemic, the launch of the Discovery Plus streaming service and his work initiating, negotiating and entering into the transaction with AT&T that will combine Discovery with WarnerMedia.

The board noted that Discovery executives other than Zaslav received additional bonuses during 2021. ■