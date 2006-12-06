Discovery Cancels Holiday Party

In a show of respect, Discovery has cancelled its holiday party in New York, citing a conflict with the planned December 12th memorial service for the late B&C business reporter, John Higgins.



In an e-mail Wednesday, the company said:



"Discovery Communications has cancelled its December 12th holiday party at the Campbell Apartment at Grand Central Station.



"Broadcasting & Cable magazine has planned a tribute event to honor their late reporter, John Higgins, for the same night and time. In deference to our late friend and colleague, his family and friends, we wish for that evening to be dedicated to honoring his memory.



"We apologize for any inconvenience and wish you a happy holiday season. Please contact us if you have any questions or would like information about the Higgins Tribute."