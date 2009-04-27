Discovery Brings Out the Big Guns for ‘Weaponizers’

Posted at 3:40 p.m. ET

Weaponizers, a new series pitting two teams of master builders together in a competition of ingenuity, creativity, strategy, and engineering, is coming to Discovery Channel May 11. The series is produced by Beyond Productions, the same group that introduced the popular show Mythbusters.

In Weaponizers, teams compete to convert vehicles like shuttle buses, ice cream vans, and muscle cars into vehicles capable of destruction. After constructing and testing their vehicles, the teams race to defend or destroy exploding targets, manipulating them via remote control.



The second round of the show features the Carmageddon Round in which the teams attempt to destroy each other’s vehicle.



The series is executive produced by John Luscombe and Rob Hammersley for Beyond Productions.