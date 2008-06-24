Discovery, Blockbuster Strike Sales Deal
By Alex Weprin
Discovery Communications and video-rental chain Blockbuster struck a deal to sell titles from Discovery’s library at all of Blockbuster’s locations.
Blockbuster will carry more than three-dozen titles from the Discovery networks, including Man vs. Wild and Dirty Jobs from Discovery Channel’ Meerkat Manor from Animal Planet; TLC’s Little People Big World; Planet Earth; and a compilation from Shark Week.
Each Blockbuster store will feature Discovery-branded displays to direct visitors to the DVDs, as well as trailers and clips on the in-store video network.
The deal helps to establish a new retail presence for Discovery, which closed all of its Discovery Channel Stores last year. The deal will put Discovery DVDs in more than 2,500 retail locations.
