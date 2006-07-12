Discovery: Atlas Its “Most Ambitious HD Project”

Discovery Communications will launch its 30-part HD project Discovery Atlas Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., the network announced. The 60-hour series, which will profile 30 different countries over the next five years, is the channel’s “most ambitious HD project ever,” said Discovery Channel Executive VP/General Manager Jane Root.

The series will kick off with “Discovery Atlas: China Revealed,” narrated by actor James Spader, on Discovery Channel and Discovery HD Theater. It will be followed by “Italy Revealed” (Oct. 8), “Brazil Revealed” (Oct. 15) and “Australia Revealed” (Oct. 22).

A multiplatform endeavor, Atlas installments will have global world premieres in the more than 170 countries in which Discovery has a presence and will be featured as part of Discovery’s broadband homework-help site Cosmeo.