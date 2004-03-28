Discovery Adds Suds Spots

Discovery Channel is making gains with young-male viewers, thanks to shows like American Chopper and Monster Garage, which is why it’s raising its glass--and billing $15 million in beer ads this year, up from zip a year ago.

Over on sister net Travel Channel, Budweiser already sponsors the hit World Poker Tour. And Discovery Networks ad sales chief Joe Abruzzese wants to be awash in suds.

"We’ll sell them shows that fit their brands," he says, such as Discovery’s Monday nights. "We wouldn’t sell them Trading Spaces."