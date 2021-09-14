Discover Is New Sponsor of NHL Winter Classic as Outdoor Game Moves to TNT

The National Hockey League and Turner Sports said that Discover will be the title sponsor of the league’s Winter Classic outdoor game, replacing tire company Bridgestone.

This season WarnerMedia's Turner Sports outlets TNT and TBS and Disney-owned ESPN are taking over as the NHL’s broadcast partners, replacing Comcast’s NBC Sports.

Discover has been a long-term NHL sponsor. It is the first brand to announce a major sponsorship deal with Turner Sports. Discover will be promoted as the official credit card and official bank of the NHL in the U.S. as part of the promotion for the Winter Classic.

“When Discover extended our partnership with the NHL, we committed to deliver unique experiences to hockey’s passionate fan base while helping consumers achieve brighter financial futures. And there is not a more unique experience for hockey fans than NHL’s Winter Classic,” said Kate Manfred, senior VP and chief marketing officer at Discover. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of one of the NHL’s most prestigious events. We are equally excited about working with Turner Sports to bring this game to the fans, and to create unique content across Turner Sports’ platforms all season long.”

Discover will also be featured as sponsor of the Discover Second Intermission Report throughout Turner Sports’ inaugural season of NHL game coverage, with additional promotional extensions across Bleacher Report. Turner Sports and Discover will collaborate on additional custom content and promotions throughout the season and the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“The Winter Classic is a special day on the NHL calendar every year, and we are excited to expand Discover’s relationship with the League with their title sponsorship of the event,” said Jon Diament, executive VP and chief revenue officer at Turner Sports. “As Turner Sports drops the puck on its first NHL season next month, we look forward to collaborating further on new ways to reach and engage hockey’s highly-coveted fans across our expansive networks and platforms.”

The Discover NHL Winter Classic will be played Jan. 1 with the St. Louis Blues playing the Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis. The game will be televised exclusively on TNT.

Turner Sports will start up its live NHL regular season action on Oct. 13, with a TNT prime time doubleheader beginning with the New York Rangers at Washington Capitals followed by Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Colorado Avalanche.

“We are thrilled to have Discover join us as title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic, one of the crown jewel events on the NHL season calendar. This highly anticipated and special event on New Year’s Day brings together passionate NHL fans to celebrate the heritage of our great game,” said Brian Jennings, NHL chief brand officer and senior executive VP. “Discover, a committed NHL partner since 2010, will deliver creative and unique 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic activations to connect with our fan base. The NHL, Discover and Turner Sports will bring the NHL Winter Classic to new heights by expanding its reach with new national and local activation.”