DirecTV, WorldCom in high-speed pact
By Dave Levin
WorldCom Inc. has agreed to provide DirecTV Broadband, a unit of Hughes
Electronics Corp., with access to its nationwide digital-subscriber-line services
to expand DirecTV DSL service in the Western and MidWest United States.
In a press release Thursday, DirecTV said the agreement will greatly extend
its broadband reach, giving it one of the most comprehensive footprints in the
DSL industry.
DirecTV also said the alliance with WorldCom will give it the ability to
choose last-mile connectivity in many communities from a competitive local-exchange carrier like WorldCom or the local telephone company, which encourages
more choice and competition.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.