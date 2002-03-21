DirecTV, WorldCom in high-speed pact

WorldCom Inc. has agreed to provide DirecTV Broadband, a unit of Hughes

Electronics Corp., with access to its nationwide digital-subscriber-line services

to expand DirecTV DSL service in the Western and MidWest United States.

In a press release Thursday, DirecTV said the agreement will greatly extend

its broadband reach, giving it one of the most comprehensive footprints in the

DSL industry.

DirecTV also said the alliance with WorldCom will give it the ability to

choose last-mile connectivity in many communities from a competitive local-exchange carrier like WorldCom or the local telephone company, which encourages

more choice and competition.