DirecTV Working With Infosum To Provide First-Party Data

DirecTV Advertising said it is working with Infosum to provide advertisers with first-party data matching.

The collaboration enables users of DirecTV’s addressable and audience-based TV and streaming advertisers to use InfoSum’s clean room technology to combine InfoSum’s data with DirecTV viewers.

“DirecTV Advertising has decades of experience helping advertisers to reach their audience across linear and streaming in the most premium TV environments, while simultaneously using data to identify, reach, and measure the impact of specific campaigns against the brand’s business goals,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV Advertising. “We meet clients where they are, and this relationship with InfoSum allows us to put privacy at the center of our first-party data approach, and bring greater value to our clients and partners.”

The companies said that enabling direct data connections can provide more efficient and effective customer experiences, deliver greater return on investment and return on ad spend as well as maximizing yield, while fully respecting user privacy.

“InfoSum is delighted to work with DirecTV Advertising as it enhances its industry-leading digital advertising solutions,” said InfoSum CEO Brian Lesser, who was in charge of AT&T Advertising when AT&T owned DirecTV.. ”In today’s landscape, customer-centric businesses are increasingly putting consumer privacy first. InfoSum’s industry-leading data clean room technology empowers our partners and their clients to engage in cutting-edge advertising collaborations without risking data exposure, leakage or misuse."