DirecTV Working With 605 To Measure Ad Performance

DirecTV Advertising said it is working with data and analytics company 605 to provide clients with campaign performance metrics.

605 will provide DirecTV ad clients with lower-funnel metrics including sales lift, website activity and geolocation visitation.

“The combination of DirecTV market-leading addressable TV product with 605’s analytical rigor will create a compelling offering for brands who increasingly want meaningful and timely metrics on the performance of their spend,” 605 president Tom Keaveney said. “We anticipate this will make advanced measurement and attribution accessible to an even greater number of DirecTV brands.”

The 605 data expands on DirecTV’s direct-to-consumer relationships and first-party data about its subscribers.

“DirecTV Advertising is always driving new opportunities to provide innovative and differentiated attribution solutions to our customers,” Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV, said. “This partnership will unlock valuable insights and showcase how addressable campaigns can deliver real results for marketers and brands.”