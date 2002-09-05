DirecTV tops in satisfaction

DirecTV Inc. got the highest marks for customer satisfaction according to a

just-released J.D. Power & Associates survey of cable and satellite

providers.

Of the 14 "major" providers in the survey, DirecTV had the highest rating at

an indexed score of 113.

The index took into account "cost of service; credibility/billing; program

offerings; equipment and service capabilities; customer service; and reception

quality."

In fact, satellite took the first two spots, with EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish network coming in No.

2 with a score of 111, followed by WideOpenWest LLC (102), Cox Communications Inc. (101) and RCN Corp. (98).

The study held something for cable-service people to hang their hard hats on.

Although cable didn't make it into the top two in the indexed customer-service

score, for the first time, the study said, satisfaction with cable-company

technician visits topped that of satellite-company technician visits.

The study showed the cost of cable service averaging $47.08 per month, with

satellite weighing in at $50.71.

The study is based on responses from 4,000 households. The 14 "major

providers" account for more than 80 percent of domestic cable/satellite service.