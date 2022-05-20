DirecTV To Serve Up Seven Channels Covering Tennis From French Open

DirecTV is taking a big swing covering the 126th Roland Garros French Open tennis tournament.

Starting Sunday, the satellite TV provider will have seven separate channels dedicated to live action.

DirecTV is also planning to air one women’s semifinal and one men’s semifinal and the men’s final and women’s final in 4K ultra high definition produced by NBC Sports.

“DirecTV is always looking to create the most immersive experience possible for all sports fans,” said Chief Content Officer Rob Thun. “Watching some of tennis’ all-time greats competing against an exciting field with new rising stars, culminating in semis and finals captured in brilliant 4K UHD from the red clay, is just about as good as it gets.”

DirecTV’s “Roland Garros Experience” will be anchored by a mosaic channel showing simultaneous actions, with channels focused on the match play on the Phillipe Chartier, Suzanne Lenglen and Simone Matthieu courts located outside Paris.

Viewers will also be able to access several on-demand enhancements to enable Grand Slam fans to call up up-to-the-minute match results; an onscreen ticker with real-time scores; the updated women’s and men’s tournament draw; individual player bios; and recent results.

Beyond DirecTV’s 4K coverage, the Tennis Channel, available to DirecTV subscribers, will also be providing French Open content. ■